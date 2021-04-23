The National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Sharubutu, today, April 23, 2021, marks his 102nd birthday with social media buzzing over the celebration.
Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to post heartwarming and goodwill messages to mark the day of the Islamic cleric.
Top personalities in Ghana including President Akufo-Addo, the second lady, Samira Bawumia, German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, have all joined to mark the day memorable.
Find some of the messages below:
Happy 102nd Birthday, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam. pic.twitter.com/rxLuCIWutw— Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 23, 2021
Happy birthday to our National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. We are blessed to share in your impactful and exemplary life. May the Almighty Allah continue to preserve you in good health. pic.twitter.com/sUmhfR8KOs— Samira Bawumia (@SBawumia) April 23, 2021
Happy 102nd birthday, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam. pic.twitter.com/gQ17gqyOgU— Christoph Retzlaff (@GermanAmbGhana) April 23, 2021
ALSO READ:
The Chief Imam has over the years gained the admiration of many for his priceless leadership in Ghana’s peacebuilding effort.
Read more of the wishes below:
A blessed birthday to His Eminence Sheikh Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu, The National Chief Imam.— Boakye Kyeremateng Agyarko (@bkagyarko) April 23, 2021
May Allah continue to bless and protect you for this Nation. 🌙 pic.twitter.com/n8xlxamfSF
HBD to this Legend.. The National Chief Imam .. More Blessings to be all that God has ordained you to be in Christ Jesus! Bless you for all that you do! 💯❤️🙏🏾🙌🏾🤝 pic.twitter.com/jgWr68X5zV— Jesus Saves 🙏🏾❤️ (@GhanaSocialU) April 23, 2021
Dear God, whatever prayer our National Chief Imam made that You blessed him with long life, I’m doing Copy and Paste pic.twitter.com/OVantfHdUX— Waakye ¢3 Shito Nkuaa (@Abiiingha_) April 23, 2021
Happy birthday to our national chief Imam Sheik Osman Nuhu sharabutu may you be blessed with Allah’s favor pic.twitter.com/3xjL3TP9N3— Winky Wan (@winky_wan) April 23, 2021
We thank God for having you. Join me in saying a prayer to the National Chief Imam of Ghana, Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his birthday. pic.twitter.com/266TJTYS9h— Mohammed Adamu Ramadan (@AdamuRamadan) April 23, 2021
A message to our Muslim Brotherhood. HBD to this Legend.. The National Chief Imam .. pic.twitter.com/5d2177URZC— Kwame Gabby Emu Ye 🇬🇭 🏴 (@KwameEmuYe) April 23, 2021
Happy Birthday Grandpa 🎂— King Azor👑★ (@Its_Azor) April 23, 2021
National Chief Imam Of 🇬🇭
Long Live Sufi 🙏🏾❤🌹
Our pride 👌🏽
Peace Maker ✌🏽#Imam_1 💎💎💎 pic.twitter.com/VI9WiWoUqJ
I pray for Allah’s good health, strength and longevity on your 102nd birthday. Allah SWT richly bless your nobility His Eminence Dr Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu National Chief Imam, Republic Of Ghana. #IMAM1 🇬🇭🎂🍾 pic.twitter.com/pmeznjmKb3— JIBRIL HUSSLE (@Fortune_Brill) April 23, 2021
The National Chief Imam is 102 today. What’s a blessing.— Sheikh Tophic Sienu (@DeSheikh1) April 23, 2021
Baabanmu, rai nka yadade 🙏#RamadanKareem #JummaMubarak pic.twitter.com/3vBilMaexc
Happy birthday to Ghana’s National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu on the occasion of his 102nd birthday. May Allah keep and protect you, truly, God is the greatest. Alhamdulilah 🙏📌 #ChiefImamat102 pic.twitter.com/TVozOCL8rh— Kelvin Mawunya Ashong (@Mawunya_) April 23, 2021