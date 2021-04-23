chief imam
National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Sharubutu, today, April 23, 2021, marks his 102nd birthday with social media buzzing over the celebration.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to post heartwarming and goodwill messages to mark the day of the Islamic cleric.

Top personalities in Ghana including President Akufo-Addo, the second lady, Samira Bawumia, German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, have all joined to mark the day memorable.

Find some of the messages below:

The Chief Imam has over the years gained the admiration of many for his priceless leadership in Ghana’s peacebuilding effort.

Read more of the wishes below:




