The National Chief Imam, Shiekh Osman Sharubutu, today, April 23, 2021, marks his 102nd birthday with social media buzzing over the celebration.

Many Ghanaians have taken to social media to post heartwarming and goodwill messages to mark the day of the Islamic cleric.

Top personalities in Ghana including President Akufo-Addo, the second lady, Samira Bawumia, German Ambassador to Ghana, Christoph Retzlaff, have all joined to mark the day memorable.

Find some of the messages below:

Happy 102nd Birthday, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam. pic.twitter.com/rxLuCIWutw — Nana Akufo-Addo (@NAkufoAddo) April 23, 2021

Happy birthday to our National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr. Osman Nuhu Sharubutu. We are blessed to share in your impactful and exemplary life. May the Almighty Allah continue to preserve you in good health. pic.twitter.com/sUmhfR8KOs — Samira Bawumia (@SBawumia) April 23, 2021

Happy 102nd birthday, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, National Chief Imam. pic.twitter.com/gQ17gqyOgU — Christoph Retzlaff (@GermanAmbGhana) April 23, 2021

The Chief Imam has over the years gained the admiration of many for his priceless leadership in Ghana’s peacebuilding effort.

