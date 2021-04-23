Former Communications Minister, Dr Edward Omane Boamah is concerned about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in the wake of the erratic supply of power also known as ‘dumsor’ in the country.

He feared the unreliable power situation could pose a serious health risk if the COVID-19 vaccines are not stored well.

“How are the vaccines faring in ‘Dumsor’ in Ghana now? Ghanaians need to know, to be assured that the ‘expired vaccines’ will be fit for purpose even if for theoretical reasons”, he wrote on Facebook.

