Reality star, Kim Kardashian, is working towards becoming a lawyer.
In new photos she shared on her Instagram page, the mother-of-four is pictured studying in the sun while rocking a barely-there bikini with a stylish Chanel headscarf.
She wrote in her caption: “Studying in the Sun.”
Kim, who is currently going through a divorce with her ex-husband, Kanye West, announced in 2019 that she wanted to become a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian
