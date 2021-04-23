Kim Kardashian

Reality star, Kim Kardashian, is working towards becoming a lawyer.

In new photos she shared on her Instagram page, the mother-of-four is pictured studying in the sun while rocking a barely-there bikini with a stylish Chanel headscarf.

She wrote in her caption: “Studying in the Sun.”

Kim, who is currently going through a divorce with her ex-husband, Kanye West, announced in 2019 that she wanted to become a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian

READ ALSO:

See full photos below.

Kim Kardashian shares sexy bikini photos of herself studying in the sun
Kim Kardashian shares sexy bikini photos of herself studying in the sun
Kim Kardashian shares sexy bikini photos of herself studying in the sun




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR