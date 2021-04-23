Reality star, Kim Kardashian, is working towards becoming a lawyer.

In new photos she shared on her Instagram page, the mother-of-four is pictured studying in the sun while rocking a barely-there bikini with a stylish Chanel headscarf.

She wrote in her caption: “Studying in the Sun.”

Kim, who is currently going through a divorce with her ex-husband, Kanye West, announced in 2019 that she wanted to become a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian

See full photos below.