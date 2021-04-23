United Kingdom-based Ghanaian singer and performer, Stephanie Benson, has professed her undying love for presenter Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay.

Stephanie said it took her two years to ‘recover’ after her first encounter with the outspoken presenter.

The meeting, she said, was at an interview to which Delay showed up late and she (Stephanie) was just about leaving when she showed up.

As someone who will usually get angry when someone shows up late for a meeting, the tone with which Delay spoke to her soothed her soul.

Stephanie Benson

She took to her Instagram page to share a video in which she recounted the experience which has left most of her fans in shock.

ALSO READ:

Her page has since been burning with comments and questions from her curious fans.

To satisfy fans’ curiosity, she wrote that it was a film audition.

Watch the video below: