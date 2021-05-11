Assin Central lawmaker, Kennedy Agyapong, has said he has checked the political background of all the persons spearheading the #FixTheCountry movement.

He said his checks reveal that all of them are either members of the main opposition National Democratic Congress or persons who are disgruntled for not receiving personal gains from the governing New Patriotic Party.

Mr Agyapong explained on his television station Monday, May 10 that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has worked hard to stabilise the economy.

But for the hard work of the president, he said, the country would have really struggled during “this period of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This President has really worked hard to grow the economy even in the COVID period.”

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta has said at a press conference in reaction to the #Fixtheeconomy movement that “I acknowledge that these are challenging times for many of us, and we, like almost all the countries in the world, are living through rough weather. A time that has put a burden on the necessities of lives and livelihoods never like before in recent history. Unfortunately, these external shocks have heightened Ghana’s perennial problems, which we are committed to address.

“In extraordinary times, you should expect exceptional leadership from your government. I truly believe we cannot ensure exceptional leadership without a collective effort. So, I commend the youth for calling on government and leaders to be at their best. This shows the patriotism of the Ghanaian youth, echoing the President’s call to Be a Citizen, Not a Spectator. You have elected us to solve the problems that face this country. We will continue to work with you and other stakeholders to do just that.”