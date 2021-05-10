A member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, has lambasted Ghanaians, especially civil servants for their roles in regarding this nation’s development.

Mr Adorye was reacting to an ongoing campaign for his government to fix the country under the hashtag, #FixTheCountry.

Mr Adorye is unhappy that some civil service has joined the campaign to protest against poor governance in the country when they are the ones draining the State’s coffers.

“Civil servants in the country are so annoying. Those making the ugly noises about #FixTheCountry are the civil servants. They enjoy looting and draining the country’s coffers and then will turn and make noise that we should fix the country whiles they enrich themselves. Are we not sick as a country,” he quizzed.

Mr Adorye’s comment comes after some agitated citizens dissatisfied with the conditions in the country made clear their intentions to embark on a demonstration to demand accountability.

The protest was meant to amplify sentiments such as rising youth unemployment, inefficient health systems, the skyrocketing cost of rent, poor road networks among others.

But, even before they could say jack, the police had sought an injunction preventing the group from embarking on their planned protest on May 9.

They were not deterred as they announced a number of virtual protests to drive home their demands.

But the defeated NPP parliamentary candidate for the Kpone-Katamanso constituency in the last election on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Monday said Ghanaians should not expect the country to be fixed when they are not disciplined.

He said the anger should be directed at public servants who are looting the state’s money and not the President even though they have the right to demand accountability from the government.

Listen to Hopeson in the audio below: