A 10-year-old boy was caught on camera bursting into tears as she saw his step-mum in her wedding dress for the first time.

Little Jude Seabolt was stood with his eyes covered by his dad Tyler, before getting his first look at stunning bride Rebekah.

Jude couldn’t contain his emotions and ran over to embrace her, captured in a series of photos by the couple’s wedding photographer.

Groom and dad Tyler, 38, said: “I was honestly not sure how he would react!

“In the moment I could tell something beautiful had happened by the emotion on Rebekah’s face as she witnessed his reaction.

Jude looked awestruck as he saw Rebekah in her wedding dress for the first time (Image: Ashah Photography / SWNS.COM)

“Our incredible photographer, Ashah Smith, made it clear almost immediately after Rebekah, Jude, and I shared a hug that she had captured something special. She was right!

“Rebekah and Jude are close, but step-parenting is no easy journey.

“I’ve been blown away by their bravery as they manage all the good and hard that goes with becoming an instant family.

“The beauty of it is that Rebekah and Jude are both charming extroverts who love and feel deeply. I enjoy watching them love one another well in real time.”

Tyler and Rebekah, 32, were married in Monroe, Georgia, USA, after meeting through a dating app.

Tyler said his son Jude was “elated” when he found out the two were tying the knot as he fell in love with Rebekah almost as quickly as Tyler did.

The boy gave his step-mum a hug (Image: Ashah Photography / SWNS.COM)

Business associate Rebekah planned the moment Jude would see her in her dress several weeks before the wedding.

“True to her character she not only wanted Jude to feel included, but she also wanted him to feel rightfully important,” said relationship and family therapist Tyler.

“Jude experienced so many different emotions on our wedding day.

“He started with excitement as we prepared throughout the day, to downright nervousness as I explained to him that he would have a first look with Rebekah.

“He was calm and content as the ceremony concluded and then just partied the night away.”

The images were taken on June 26 2020 by Ashah Smith Photography.