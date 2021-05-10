Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina constituency, Francis Xavier Sosu, celebrated Mother’s Day in a unique way.

The MP, in a video shared on Facebook, is seen stirring banku in his mother’s kitchen.

“We are ordinary people. Position and power won’t change who we are. I spent some time with my mum doing what we both love to do much. There is no Mum like Comfort Adzevor who sacrificed all to make me who I am today,” he wrote on Facebook.

The Madina MP also used the opportunity to celebrate all mothers in his constituency.

“Happy Mother’s Day to her and all hard-working women in Madina. Enjoy my little crazy moments yesterday with my mum in our ‘holy village’”

Watch video below: