A group, calling itself the Coalition of National Youth Organisers, has asked the Ghana Police to sit with organisers of the #FixTheCountry demonstration and figure out alternatives for them as their demonstration still needs to come on.

President of the Coalition, Mark Awusi, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Friday, said they have joined the planned #FixTheCountryNow demo slated for May 9, 2021 but cannot accept the fact that the Police has secured an injunction against it.

He said “we live in a dynamic life and therefore it is appropriate that they sit and dialogue with the organisers as that is the way forward.”

To him, demonstration is the only way to express their grievances to the government and spill their challenges.

“We understand that there is a public order act but you cannot stop people from demonstrating as a means of voicing out their grievances. There should be an alternative and the demonstration must come. They cannot stop us from having this protest. If they do, then it is a slap on our democracy,” he said.

He said the police need to give them the needed protection and sit with them again because the coronavirus pandemic cannot halt their protest.

Mr Awusi noted that the court is the highest order and they cannot defy the rules or the laws of the court but they believe there should be other alternatives.

The Ghana Police Service on Thursday, May 6 secured a restraining order from an Accra High Court, presided over by Justice Ruby Aryeetey, to stop the planned protest.

The restraining order follows an affidavit filed by the police against the conveners of the protest march pursuant to Section 1 (6) of the Public Order Act, 1994 (Act 491).

But the organisers of the demonstration are challenging the order.

The #FixTheCountry campaign started on social media by some youth who are demanding good governance from the Akufo-Addo-led government.