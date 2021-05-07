The Ghana Police Service has secured an injunction against a planned demonstration by members of the social media movement, #FixTheCountry.

The event, slated for May 9, 2021, is among other things to protest against what they described as the untoward hardships in the country.

The order granted by Justice Ruby Aryeetey prevents the group from taking such an action on the said day “or any other date until the restriction on public gathering is lifted.”

According to the Head of Public Affairs at the Accra Region Police Command, “the restraining order follows an affidavit filed by the police against convenors of TheFixCountry protest march pursuant to Section 1(6) of the Police Order Act, 1994 (491).”

“The Accra Regional Police Command is hereby drawing the attention of the general public, especially organisers or conveners of FixTheCountry protest march, their associates, officers, agents, assigns and workmen, to the restriction order and compliance,” the police statement further explained.

Below is the full statement: