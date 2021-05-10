A lady identified as Clara Carolina has taken to social media to celebrate her 15 long years in academic pursuit.

According to her, it took 15 years for her to bag a bachelor’s degree in the university as she got admission in 2006 and recently graduated in 2021.

Explaining why she had setbacks in her academics, Clara revealed she had been wild and distracted in her earlier years, making her lose focus.

Her grades dropped and she lost sponsorship.

She finally left school when she lost financial support.

With new dedication and determination to succeed, she went back to school, restructured her life, and eventually graduated after fifteen years.

She wrote:

“I started undergrad in 2006 and finished in 2021.

I finished tho.

Thank you all for all of your support and words of affirmation. I definitely took the long road to graduation, like so many of you, and I am truly better for it.

I finished tho. pic.twitter.com/hKEvhKPAZd — thots & prayers. (@_claracarolina) May 8, 2021

Life happens, years pass. Shoutout to us, the tenacious ones. Long story short…I was wild and distracted in my twenties. I flunked out a couple times and lost financial aid which made it difficult to get back to school. When I was able to get back into school, my GPA was 1.5.

It took a lot of commitment but when I went back I stayed on the deans’ list.

I got my AA at a community college, transferred to a 4-year school, founded, started the Black Wellness Project, and joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated.

Whatever your goal, don’t quit. Do your best and keep going. You got this”.