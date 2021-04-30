A viral video on social media has captured moments born-again fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa, was taken through a deliverance session as part of her journey into Christendom.

This was on Thursday, April 29, 2021, when she took some men of God to her residence on Thursday to burn all her idols.

In the video, she was spotted lying down on the ground clad in white outfit with her Bible on her chest.

In what appeared as Holy Ghost takeover, she was seen reciting some words while a man of God led a team to offer fervent prayers for her

This comes after Nana Agradaa, at a press conference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, denounced idolatry to take up a new role as an evangelist.

She now wants to be addressed as Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Oduro Koranteng, having fulfilled Christian requirements including baptism.

In spite of the fact that her conversion has stirred mixed reactions, she maintains that while in the custody of national security, she made a vow to become a Minister of God if He saw her through her trial and has initiated plans to fulfill it.

Watch the video below: