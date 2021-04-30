Gospel musician, Selina Boateng, has disclosed that born-again fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa’s conversion was a prophecy God revealed to her.

According to her, the revelation came at a time she went to Nana Agradaa’s Thunder TV for a programme.

“I had a call from thunder TV concerning a programme they wanted me to minister at which I obliged. I was supposed to go with my husband and he was reluctant because he felt the people were not believers.

“I managed to convince him but he never got down from the car when we arrived. So in the course of the ministration, I saw Agradaa and that was when God spoke to me that she will do His work and I told her,” she disclosed in an interview on Accra-based Kingdom Plus FM.

Mrs Boateng stressed she was not in anyway surprised neither will she doubt that it was truly God’s hand at work upon her life.

Gospel musician Selina Boateng in an interview with Mike 2 on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall show

ALSO READ:

Nana Agradaa at a press conference on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, denounced idolatry to take up a new role as an evangelist.

In spite of the fact that her conversion has stirred mixed reactions, she said while in the custody of National Security, she made a vow to become a Minister of God if He saw her through her trial and has initiated plans to fulfill it.

She now wants to be addressed as Evangelist Patricia Asiedua Oduro Koranteng, having fulfilled Christian requirements including baptism.

Also, as part of her road to becoming an Evangelist, she took some men of God to her residence on Thursday to burn all her idols.