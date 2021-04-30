The 2020 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, says the party has discovered that the deployment of agents who are illiterate to some polling stations negatively affected the party’s chances in the 2020 polls.

This, according to the former president, was contained in a report submitted by some regional chairmen.

He made the revelation at the annual conference of the NDC’s Professionals Forum on Thursday.

“Every region was asked to account for its performance in the 2020 elections. They came with reports and there was one region that stated that ‘some of our party agents were illiterate, they could not read or write.’

“So it is obvious that they themselves have started doing a review of what went right or what went wrong. What they did well, leading to a positive outcome and what they could have done better,” he said.

He also charged the NDC professionals to vie for the position of electoral officers during elections.

The move, he believes, would serve the interest of the party.

“If you have the qualification to be presiding officer or other electoral officer apply for it. Our opponent has taken advantage of it, so you find that when the EC advertises, many of their people apply and you know what kind of advantages that can give them.

“And so we need to get more of our members including our student movement to get involved in becoming party agents at polling stations,” he stated.