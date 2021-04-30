Media Business Solutions (UK) Ltd, the right owners of UEFA EURO 2020, have written to confirm rights bestowed on the Multimedia Group in respect of media the territory of the Republic of Ghana.

The letter, written by MBS Vice-President in charge of Sub Licensing and Distribution, Pascale Dulauroy, said “Multimedia Group Ltd is, therefore, the exclusive free-to-air right holder for Ghana in respect of UEFA EURO 2020TM”.

By having the free-to-air rights, consumers or audiences will not be required to pay any special fees of subscription to watch the Euro matches on any of the Multimedia Group’s channels.

The tournament, which will start in exactly 42 days’ time, will air on Multimedia’s Akan and English platforms and will be transmitted on our television channels, Adom TV, Joy Prime TV, and Joy News TV.

On radio, it will air on Joy FM, Asempa FM, Adom FM in Greater Accra Region and Nhyira FM and Luv FM in the Ashanti Region.

Apart from extensive studio programming and local language and English commentary for TV and Radio platforms, the team has also developed other exciting TV, Radio and Digital (Online and Social Media) products to keep our audiences engaged in the lead up to and during the tournament.