The Multimedia Group has secured exclusive Free-to-Air television and radio rights to the UEFA EURO 2021 Tournament for the territory of Ghana.

It will be recalled that the tournament, originally scheduled for 2020, had to be rescheduled to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As such, the tournament is now scheduled to take place from June 11, 2021 to July 11, 2021.

The tournament will be played in various cities across Europe, notably Paris, Dublin, Munich and London.

Abdulai Awudu, General Manager of Adom Brands at the Multimedia Group said: “This agreement is testament to Multimedia’s unrivaled quest to always provide quality content in whatever genre to listeners and viewers across Ghana.

“The tournament is earmarked for both our Akan and English platforms and will be transmitted on our television channels, Adom TV, Joy Prime TV and our radio stations, Joy FM, Asempa FM, Adom FM in Greater Accra Region and Nhyira FM and Luv FM in the Ashanti Region

He added: “Apart from our extensive studio programming and local language and English commentary for our TV & Radio platforms, the team has also developed other exciting TV, Radio and Digital (Online and Social Media) products to keep our audiences engaged in the lead up to and during the tournament”.

The General Manager Sales and Marketing, Multimedia Group Limited, David Max Fugar, added that the unique programming around the games and the commentary on the live matches of Euro 2021 which will be in both the English and Akan languages offers advertisers the unique opportunity to reach millions of captive audience who are either consumers and or potential consumers of their products and services.

He added that the Multimedia Group was willing and ready to help clients who want to take advantage of this golden opportunity.

The Multimedia Group secured the media rights for Ghana from Media Business Solutions which represented UEFA in the deal.

“Media Business Solutions (UK) is dedicated to bringing premium sports competitions to all Africans. We are proud to partner with Multimedia Group to bring one of the finest football tournaments to Ghana,” said Richard Dimosi Diasolwa, MBS’ Chief Executive Officer.