Gospel musician Selina Boateng has disclosed that one Ghanaian pastor broke her virginity though they hadn’t tied the knot then.

According to her, she wouldn’t blame the man of God for fornicating because he is equally a human being, she told Mike 2 in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall last Saturday.

The Minku Meho hitmaker also added that it took a long time for her to get under the sheets with the pastor for the first time in her life.

Oh I can say I delayed in breaking my virginity. Even the man who broke it was a pastor… we weren’t married but he is a human being. I didn’t make him fornicate… it just happened, she said.

