Popular actress and socialite, Akuapem Poloo, has sworn not to allow her haters rest after acquiring the latest Benz.

The controversial actress has, for some days now, flaunted her black Benz E 300 which she said she acquired through the blessings of God.

To celebrate her new ‘toy’, Akuapem Poloo set up a feast for her family and friends.

Akuapem Poloo

Akuapem Poloo has also sent food for thought to her followers who have chastised her for showing off her new car, praying they overcome the jealousy and envy in their hearts.

She also unleashed new twerk moves over the Benz which she said is for special occasions.