Some Staff of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) are demanding the immediate dismissal of the Managing Director of the Authority, Kofi Osei Ameyaw, over non-payment of big wins across the country.

The protestors, who were clad in red armbands, alleged that some of their members have received threats and in some instances attacked due to non-payment of the wins.

General Secretary for Financial, Business and Services Employees Union of the NLA, Benjamin Mingle, said the workers will withdraw their services until their concerns are addressed.

National Lottery Authority protest

A prison officer, Krobea Asante, told Joy News he won GH¢ 24,000.00 since November but yet to receive his cash.