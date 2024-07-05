A Benz car has been involved in a severe accident on the Legon-Okponglo road in the late hours of Thursday, July 4.

The vehicle, bearing the registration number DV 9118 R, was left mangled beyond repair, with significant damage to the top and left side, and a completely shattered windscreen.

While the exact cause of the accident remains unclear, eyewitnesses have attributed it to speeding.

This incident marks the second accident on the Legon-Okponglo stretch within a 12-hour span.

Drivers on this road have frequently raised concerns about the lack of street lighting, which forces them to navigate in near darkness.

Despite numerous appeals to the authorities, the issue remains unaddressed, contributing to the dangerous driving conditions.

Below is a video

