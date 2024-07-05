Ghanaian cook attempting to set a Guinness World Record for the longest barbecue marathon, Atinga Nsobila Joel, has confirmed that he has submitted all required evidence for his record attempt.

In response to reports suggesting a delay in his submission, Atinga took to social media to share an email from Guinness World Records (GWR), verifying that his evidence had been received and assigned for assessment.

In the email from GWR, the organization acknowledged the receipt of Atinga’s submission for the “Longest barbecue marathon” record.

The correspondence outlined the next steps, stating that his evidence would undergo a detailed review by a Records Manager.

If approved, Atinga will receive a confirmation email along with a complimentary Record Holder Certificate.

Should additional details be required or if the record cannot be approved, GWR will contact Atinga via email.

Atinga’s statement included a reassurance to the public, urging them to disregard any claims suggesting that he had not yet submitted his evidence.

He remarked that he is committed to the record attempt and expressed gratitude for the support he has received.