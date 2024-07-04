Mohammed Kudus believes he has more to offer after an impressive debut season with West Ham United.

Having joined the Hammers from Ajax Amsterdam last summer, the Ghana international scored 14 goals and provided 6 assists across various competitions.

Despite the achievement, Kudus acknowledges he hasn’t yet reached his peak as a player.

In an interview with The Athletic, the 23-year-old emphasized the challenges of maintaining high standards amid heightened expectations from fans and opponents alike.

“Setting the standard is not as difficult as maintaining it. The way my first season went, the expectations are even higher now. It’s going to be even tougher because now everybody knows me in the league — defenders and players around me. That’s why I have to raise my level and keep up the consistency” he said.

However, Kudus sees his debut season as just the starting point of his career trajectory.

“I’m still far from my top abilities and what I can achieve in the league. The first season was just the beginning,” he added.

Kudus’s outstanding performances have also attracted interest from clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia.