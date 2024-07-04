The Black Stars of Ghana has been placed in Group F for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The highly anticipated draw took place in Johannesburg at the SuperSport studios.

Under the guidance of coach Otto Addo, Ghana will face Angola, Sudan, and Niger in their group.

Notably, Ghana will compete against Sudan, coached by former Black Stars manager Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah, who is the only indigenous coach to have led Ghana to the World Cup in 2014, is also the technical director of Asante Kotoko.

Currently, he is leading Sudan in Group B of the World Cup qualifiers, competing against Senegal.

Kwesi Appiah is also a member of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The winner of Group F will secure direct qualification to the prestigious AFCON tournament.

The qualifiers are set to begin in September 2024, with 24 teams vying for spots among the final 48 contenders.

Ghana, a four-time AFCON champion, aims to end a 42-year title drought under the leadership of new coach Otto Addo.

The team has shown promise with recent consecutive victories in the World Cup qualifiers.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, scheduled from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, holds significant importance for the Black Stars’ aspirations.

Full Draw: