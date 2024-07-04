The Black Stars of Ghana has been housed in Group F for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

Ghana will come up against Angola, Sudan, and Niger.

Astonishingly, Otto Addo and his charges will come up against Sudan, led by former Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah.

Appiah, now at Sudan’s helm, currently leads Group B in the World Cup qualifiers, where they contend with Senegal.

The group winner secures direct qualification to the prestigious AFCON tournament.

The qualifiers have been scheduled to kick off in September 2024, with 24 teams vying for spots among the final 48 contenders.

Ghana, four-time champions of AFCON with their last triumph in 1982, aims to end a 42-year drought under new coach Otto Addo.

The team recently showed promise with consecutive victories in the World Cup qualifiers last month.

Scheduled from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026, the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations promises to be a significant event for the Black Stars’ aspirations.

Ghana’s Group