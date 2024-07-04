Coach Kwesi Appiah says he hopes to see both Sudan and Ghana qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Asante Kotoko technical director shared his thoughts following Thursday’s AFCON qualifying draw.

As the head coach of Sudan, Appiah’s team will face Ghana in Group F, alongside Angola and Niger.

Since taking over, the former Ghana coach has revitalized the Sudanese national team, leading them to an impressive performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

With the AFCON qualifiers set to begin in September, Appiah is confident that Sudan will be well-prepared for their upcoming matches.

“There are no minnows in football now. It’s crucial to prepare well for any team you face and ensure you have the right squad to win,” Appiah said in an interview with 3Sports.

He also reiterated his hope that both Ghana and Sudan will advance from their group to the AFCON.

“I personally hope that Ghana and Sudan qualify from their group,” Appiah concluded.

The 2025 AFCON will be staged in Morocco. Kwesi Appiah previously served as the head coach of the Black Stars, leading the team in past AFCON tournaments and securing qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.