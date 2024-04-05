The Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asserted that the alliance between Alan Kyerematen and Abu Sakara Foster will hurt the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming election.

This according to Abraham Amaliba is due to history, the leader and founder of the Movement for Change has with the NPP.

“This alliance, if it is going to hurt at all, it will be the NPP because the chief person came from the NPP,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

The Movement for Change on April 4, announced an alliance with Abu Sakara’s National Interest Movement to challenge the long-standing dominance of NDC and the NPP.

The groups emphasised that the two major parties, NPP and NDC have fallen short in addressing the core developmental issues facing the nation.

The Alliance named the ‘Alliance for Revolutionary Change’ (ARC) will formerly be launched on Wednesday, 17th April 2024 in a grand coalition to elect the first independent candidate as the President of Ghana.

Meanwhile, some people are of the view that the alliance could be a third force in Ghana politics.

