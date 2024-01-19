Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress, Abraham Amaliba has criticized President Akufo-Addo over his reasons for neglecting development in Ekumfi in the Central region.

The President during a meeting with traditional leaders from Ekumfi at the Jubilee House, mentioned that he excluded Ekumfi from national development initiatives because they voted against the the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe in the 2020 general elections.

Reacting to this, Abraham Amaliba said President Akufo-Addo needs prayers and not condemnation for his comment.

“The President does not need criticisms again like we are doing. The President deserves prayers; we must pray for this president. When he did it in Mepe, he was bashed. Would a normal human being having been bashed that way repeat what he had said again?” he questioned in an interview on TV3.

Mr. Amaliba said President Akufo-Addo breached his oath of office by making such a comment.

“Would the people of Ekumfi say he [Akufo-Addo] has done right to them? Has he not breached his oath? The directive principle of state policy stipulates that the President must ensure even and balanced development, has he not breached this one too? This President is incurable when it comes to running his mouth,” he added.

