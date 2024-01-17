President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has explained why his government has neglected development in Ekumfi in the Central region.

The decision, he explained is because the people voted against the the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe in the 2020 general elections.

The President Akufo-Addo noted that, he appointed the MP as Deputy Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture in his government to bring development to the area.

But once Mr. Ato Cudjoe was lost in the 2020 parliamentary elections, the people of Ekumfi also lost their developmental projects.

“I made Ato Cudjoe a Minister and a deputy Minister so he could do something there for you. But unfortunately he lost his seat in the next election and it’s all part of the reasons I also ignored you for a while, I must be honest with the truth” the President said.

The President’s admission came after the Kyedomhemaa of Ekumfi Traditional Area, Nana Enyimfua III, requested he increased development to enhance the living standards of their people.

However, after pleas from the family of late former President, Atta Mills, the President has changed his mind.

“But I’ve heard you and the year has just started so by the time the year ends, I’ll see what I can do,” President Akufo-Addo assured.

