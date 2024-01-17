The Communication Director for the Seventh-day Adventist Church, Solace Safo, has disclosed the significance of the Sabbath.

According to her, observing the Sabbath is crucial for the church because the same divine command that prohibits stealing is also the command instructing them to rest on the seventh day.

Mrs. Safo in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, stated that, they see this command as an act of obedience to God hence they cannot defy it.

“This special day is important because that same command telling us not to steal is the same command we are obeying that we rest on the Sabbath day” she said.

Mrs. Safo also explained that, on the Sabbath day, the primary focus is on God, with the goal being to cease regular activities and concentrate solely on spiritual matters.

In her view, the Sabbath is not only a spiritual observance but also a day for physical rest and rejuvenation, promoting overall health.

In light of the upcoming 2024 December 7 election falling on a Saturday, the Seventh-day Adventist Church is actively advocating for an amendment to the election date.

The church has submitted petitions to the Electoral Commission, proposing a change in the date to either the first or second Tuesday, as these alternatives would be more accommodating to their Sabbath requirements.

Also, the church is pursuing a petition to the Attorney General, seeking an amendment to constitutional provisions that currently limit the scheduling of parliamentary and presidential elections in Ghana.

But Mrs. Safo expressed optimism that, despite the challenges, they believe God will provide a solution as they await the outcome of their efforts.

She said the church’s primary concern is to ensure that its members are not disenfranchised in their quest to observe the Sabbath.

