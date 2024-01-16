The Seventh-day Adventist Church is making a strong case for an amendment to the December 7 elections.

The church, in separate petitions first to the Electoral Commission, says the elections would have to be moved from the conventional December 7 because the date falls on a Saturday, which will conflict with Sabbath, a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

The church says the first or second Tuesday will be more convenient to promote inclusive democracy.

“In anticipation of changing the date for general elections from December 7 to the first (1st) or second (2nd) Tuesday of November, the Leadership of the Seventh-day Adventist Church met with the Electoral Commission (EC) on Wednesday, June 7.

“The Church proposed to the EC a change from the December 7 date to the 1st or 2nd Tuesday of November in a general elections’ year.”

In an exclusive interview with JoyNews’ Blessed Sogah, Women’s Ministry Director at the SDA Church Southern Ghana Union Conference, Solace Asafo explained that it is the hope of the church that elections will not be held on any religious day in Ghana.

Meanwhile, the church is taking additional steps by sending another petition to the Attorney General and pushing for an amendment of the constitutional provisions which restricts the period of organizing parliamentary and presidential elections in Ghana.

Find the petition below:

