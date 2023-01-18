The Awutu Bawjiase District Police Command has arrested a self-style pastor for allegedly defrauding some members of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church.

The suspect, who identified himself as Pastor James, allegedly promised his unsuspecting victims at Yamoah Nkwanta jobs in shipping companies in the United States of America (USA).

In an interview with Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei, some of the victims said he told them his brother works at Alaska Tanker Company in USA, where they are in need of workers.

The suspect Pastor James.

He asked them to make payments to facilitate the process and after giving him over GHS 10,000, they were issued employment letters which requested them to report to work on February 17, 2023.

They, however, claimed the letters turned out to be fake.

