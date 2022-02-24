A year-old child has been reported dead after a swarm of bees invaded the Wasa Ateiku SDA church whilst service was ongoing.

According to the leader of the church, Pastor Francis Ofori, the bees stormed into action after some children from the Ateiku community attacked the bees with a catapult and fled the scene.

The scattered bees entered the children’s auditorium of the SDA church which is very close the scene, to retaliate the attack.

According to the information gathered, the children alerted the adults and the parents, and together with their children, run helter-skelter upon seeing the bees.

The deceased, a one-year-old baby, who could not run for her life, became a casualty, and the only person at the receiving end of the bees’ retaliation attack.

The baby, who was sent to the Wasa Ateiku clinic for treatment after the attack, was pronounced dead a few minutes after admission.

ALSO READ

Pastor Francis Ofori pleaded with parents to caution children against bees attack which in the long run poses threat to third parties.