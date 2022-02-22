2 dead, 1 injured in wall collapse

Two persons have been confirmed dead after a wall collapsed on some contractors who were working at a project site at Konkromoase in the Ashanti Region.

One person is reported to have been severely injured in the incident.

According to eyewitnesses, the three were erecting a wall at a project site when the wall collapsed on them.

Although the three were trapped under the rubble, only one survived.

Bystanders also commended the police for their timely intervention to save the life of the injured mason who is currently in a critical condition.

Meanwhile, the remains of the other two have been deposited at the morgue.

Police have begun investigations into the incident.