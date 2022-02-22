Barely 24 hours after being accused of shirking her responsibilities to the people of Dome Kwabenya and engaging in fanciful activities on social media, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Adwoa Safo has deactivated her Tiktok account.

The account had about three videos of the Dome Kwabenya MP dancing and singing along.

September 29, 2021

In two of her videos posted on September 29 and 30, 2021, respectively, she was singing along to some gospel songs one in her home and another in her car.

Posted on September 30, 2021

In one video, the Minister was seen in a red outfit dancing to KiDi’s ‘Say You Love Me’ at what seemed to be a birthday party. The video was posted on October 1, 2021. Posted on October 1, 2021.

Her actions follow strong criticisms by her colleague on the Majority side who said she is sabotaging the government by not attending to the parliamentary and ministerial duties.

He accused her of showing off on the social media site instead of representing her people in the House.

However, this is not the first time an NPP member has made such allegations against her for holding the government to ransom.

The rumours about her displeasure with the party started when her leave of absence as Gender Minister was extended from August 31, 2021, with no end date by the presidency.