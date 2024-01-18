Former President John Mahama, has slammed President Akufo-Addo for saying he neglected development in Ekumfi because the people voted against the New Patriotic party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Ato Cudjoe.

According to him, the decision by the President to play partisan politics with development is “unfortunate”.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr. Mahama reminded President Akufo-Addo of his constitutional duties outlined in Article 36, clause 2(d) of the 1992 Constitution.

“President Akufo-Addo has a tendency for making such partisan statements, as observed recently during his visit to flood victims in Mepe. His actions contradict the oath he swore as President to do justice to all manner of persons,” Mahama posted.

Mahama further reminded the President of Chapter six of the Constitution, specifically Article 36, clause 2(d).

Below is the post on X