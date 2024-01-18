Former running mate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang has criticised President Akufo-Addo over his reasons for neglecting development in Ekumfi in the Central region.

The President during a meeting with traditional leaders from Ekumfi at the Jubilee House, explained that, he excluded Ekumfi from national development initiatives because they voted against the the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Francis Kingsley Ato Cudjoe in the 2020 general elections.

But in a statement on X, Professor Opoku-Agyemang said she is not surprised.

According to her, President Akufo-Addo consistently attribute his failures in his administration to those who did not vote for him.

The former Education Minister said even the people Ashanti region which is the stronghold of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) are also complaining of neglect.

She said NDC “welcomes the votes of all people in the country”.

Full post below: