Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, says the Ghana Bar Association (GBA) conference has become a political jamboree.

According to him, GBA conferences have always been nonpolitical platforms.

However, it has now become a platform the New Patriotic Party (NPP) uses for campaigns and launch attacks on the NDC.

“The bar conference is becoming a political jamboree. The NPP people will come and drink, eat, and then insult the NDC. It was never the case, but I think GBA is to be blamed because they allowed it,” he said on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem.

The comment of the former NDC Director of Legal Affairs is in connection with President Nana Akufo-Addo’s speech at the 2023 GBA conference held on Monday in Cape Coast.

The President used the platform to refute former President John Mahama’s claim that he has packed the judiciary with NPP-inclined judges.

Describing Mr Mahama’s claims as extremely dangerous, Akufo-Addo asked Ghanaians to vote against NDC in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

But Mr Amaliba said Mr Mahama’s comment was the reality on the ground hence found it difficult to understand why the President wants Ghanaians to overlook it.

Meanwhile, GBA has condemned the President for using its platform to campaign against Mr Mahama.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of GBA Saviour Kudze, has said that though it shared Akufo-Addo’s concerns about the independence of the judiciary, it did not agree with his methods.

ALSO READ: