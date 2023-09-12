The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor will on Tuesday visit the Anto-Aboso quarry site where an explosion claimed five lives and left others injured.

The visit is expected to give the minister first-hand information about the incident.

The Minerals Commission on Monday said the Chinese-owned quarry was operating illegally.

In a statement, the Commission said the company applied for a Restricted Mining Lease for granite commonly referred to as a quarry with the name Sta Addsams Enterprise.

Upon an inspection, the team found empty drums believed to have contained diesel, other lubricants, cigarette pieces, and oxy-acetylene cylinders.

According to reports, the explosion occurred at a quarry site of G-Omini Quarry in the Shama district.

Many night shift workers said to be Ghanaian and Chinese nationals have been burnt, some beyond recognition.

The explosives which were kept at an unstructured storage without permit detonated and killed the workers.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has set up a nine-member committee headed by the Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko Mensah to investigate and submit a report on the incident within three weeks.

