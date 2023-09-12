The Ghana Bar Association (GBA) has voiced its disapproval of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo‘s use of its conference platform to engage in political campaigning against former President John Mahama.

The GBA’s Public Relations Officer, Saviour Kudze, said: “What the president said today is rather unfortunate and we condemn it. The aspect we condemn has to do with his appeal to Ghanaians, essentially campaigning, urging them to vote against Mahama simply because he commented on President Akufo-Addo allegedly appointing NPP-aligned judges, as stated by President Mahama.”

Kudze in an interview on Citi FM further noted, “And also bringing up the issue of the investigations allegedly linking former President Mahama to the Airbus scandal. Our platform is not supposed to be used for that and then we condemn that aspect of President Akufo-Addo’s comment. We are not going to allow anybody to use our platform to campaign politically for or against any opponent.”

However, the GBA clarified that, it would not issue an apology to Mahama since they criticised him in the past when he engaged in similar behavior.

Earlier on Monday, Akufo-Addo strongly rebuked Mahama for his recent allegations regarding the judiciary being influenced by judges aligned with the ruling NPP party.

He characterisd Mahama’s comments as “very dangerous” and contended that they constituted a “brazen attack on the independence of the judiciary.”

The GBA stated that, while they shared Akufo-Addo’s concerns about the independence of the judiciary, they did not endorse his methods.

“The GBA believes that the best way to protect the independence of the judiciary is to ensure that all politicians, regardless of their party affiliation, respect the rule of law and the separation of powers,” their statement said.

The Association called on all politicians to refrain from making political statements during their conferences and to uphold the impartiality of the legal profession.

