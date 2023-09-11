President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his government’s commitment to fighting corruption, saying he will not set aside due process in the fight against the canker.

Speaking at the Annual Bar Conference of the Ghana Bar Association in Cape Coast, the president said his government has taken steps to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption institutions, including the passage of the Right to Information Bill.

The President also said he is aware that some people have criticised his approach to fighting corruption, saying that he is too slow to act on allegations of wrongdoing.

However, Akufo-Addo said it is important to follow due process, even if it takes longer.

“It is not my job to clear or convict any person accused of wrongdoing, or of engaging in acts of corruption. That is the job of the courts and the law enforcement agencies. My job is to act on allegations of corruption by referring the issue or issues to the proper investigative agencies for the relevant enquiry and action, including, if necessary, the suspension of the affected official, pending the conclusion of investigations. That is exactly what has been done since I assumed the mantle of leadership on 7th January 2017. The latest episode involving the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah, is evident for all to see” he stressed.

Akufo-Addo said his government is committed to ensuring that the fight against corruption is fair and just, and that no one is above the law.

“None of the accountability institutions of the state including the new Office of the Special Prosecutor has ever indicated any pressure from the executive over their investigations. There are some who refuse to accept my method of proceedings and have characterised me as a clearing agent because for them, the mere allegations without more is enough to merit condemnation of the public official and for my part, I will not set aside due process in the fight against corruption.

“With a clear understanding, corruption thrives in an atmosphere conducive to its consumption and access to information is a vital tool in the fight against corruption and my government in its first term ensured the passage of the Right to Information Act in order to give true meaning and effect to the fight against corruption” he added.