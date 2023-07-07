The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abraham Amaliba, has called on the government to collapse the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

Mr Amaliba has said the company is no longer working and not fit for purpose.

The legal practitioner made the call as he expressed sympathy with members of the National Food Suppliers Association who are picketing on the Buffer Stock Company’s premises to demand payment of GH¢278 million in arrears owed them.

According to him, it will be prudent for government to revert to the old system where school heads were provided money to purchase food items for their various institutions.

“Buffer stock should be collapsed because it is not working. Suppliers say they have supplied food yet the schools say there is no food. So why don’t we revert to the old system where headteachers and matrons were in charge of finances and making their own purchases?

“I wonder how the president feels when he sits to watch TV and sees people at the mercy of the whether over arrears. It is bad when a government is not performing but it is worse when they deliberately want to inflict pain on citizens,” he said on Accra-based TV3.

Mr Amaliba stated he is disappointed in the way the issue has been handled and called on the government to, as a matter of urgency, pay the suppliers.

ALSO READ: