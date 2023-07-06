Despite National Association of Suppliers’ picketing and sleeping at the outskirt of buffer stock office over government’s inability to pay two years arrears, the suppliers say they feel much safer at the premises than their homes.

According to their National President on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, although they sleep under no roof and being bitten by mosquitoes, no one chases them at the office unlike home where they are being chased by those they had borrowed money from to make the supply.

He disclosed their intention to bring more cooking utensils at the premises as long as the picketing contionue, to make living more comfortable at the buffer stock office and until they are paid the picketing continues.

“We feel safer at the buffer stock office than our homes, because nobody chases us as compared to our homes where we are being chased everywhere. We are planning to add some mortar and pestle to make our stay there more comfortable and we will leave there only when we are served,” he said.

He added that “the police are aware of our picketing at buffer stock office, we wrote to them about it and they allowed us, so the police are aware”.

Stephen Oware further recounted how some of their members committed suicide due to pressure being mounted on them by the banks they had borrowed money from.

“We are really suffering and because of the government’s failure to pay the 2 years arrears we have no other option because that’s our only job we have. You have no idea the kind of news we get on our platforms on how some of our members committed suicide due to pressure”.

“We are pleading with the Ministry of Education to keep the promise they made to us.”