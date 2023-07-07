

A Ranking Member on Parliament’s Education Committee has raised allegations of dishonesty against the National Food Buffer Stock Company (NAFCO) regarding its interactions with the National Food Suppliers Association.

Peter Notsu-Kotoe expressed his sympathies for the members of the National Food Suppliers Association who are currently staging a protest at the premises of the Buffer Stock Company.

Their demand stems from the owed arrears amounting to GH¢278 million for which reason some members have spent nights at NAFCO’s premises in protest.

Speaking on JoyNews‘ AM Show, the Akatsi South MP insisted that NAFCO has become a hub for shady dealings.

“Bufferstock has become a hub for corruption where the things that go on are very bad. There should be a point where we investigate the activities of Buffer Stock,” he added on Friday.

He further stated that the aggrieved suppliers informed him that the Ministry of Education has already disbursed approximately 90% of the arrears to the Buffer Stock Company.

However, the funds have yet to be made available to the suppliers, raising concerns about the transparency and integrity of the process.

“You cannot owe people and keep their money and then go and engage new persons and then you don’t want to pay them. They are human beings, they have families, they must also live life.”

Meanwhile, the National Food Suppliers Association says it cannot trust any negotiation process by the National Food Buffer Stock Company to resolve its debt issue.

The group has been pitching camp at the premises of the buffer stock company for the past 72 hours, demanding payment of the 270 million cedis owed them.

The National Buffer Stock Company in a statement on Thursday said it is scheduling an emergency meeting to agree on a payment plan.

But the food suppliers are not buying it.

