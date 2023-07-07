Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Amidu Issahku Chinnia, has opined members of the Food Suppliers Association are partly to be blamed for the arrears owed by government.

The failure of the suppliers to submit their invoices on time to the National Food Buffer Stock Company for processing, according to him, also affects payments.

The suppliers have for the past three days been picketing on the Buffer Stock Company’s premises to demand payment of GH¢278 million in arrears owed them.

This follows the expiration of a 14-day ultimatum for the government to settle all outstanding debts as creditors were on their necks and chasing them in their homes.

The group said all efforts to have the government pay them have proven futile and they will no longer be moved by empty promises, hence the decision to picket at the office of the National Buffer Stock company.

However, Mr Amidu, who doubles as Sissala East MP, has said the government is committed to paying the monies and is taking steps to resolve them.

