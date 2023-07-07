Members of the National Food Suppliers Association have suspended picketing the National Food and Buffer Stock Company.

This comes after a payment assurance from the Minister of Agriculture, Bryan Acheampong.

The food suppliers had pitched camp at the premises of the Buffer stock company since Tuesday, demanding payment of 270 million cedis owed to them.

Speaking on Top Stories on Joy FM, Spokesperson for the association, Kweku Amedume, announced that they have suspended the pitch camp following payment assurances from the management of the buffer stock company.

According to the Agriculture Minister, government will pay all validated claims by July 17, 2023.

These claims, he said, do not amount to the 270 million cedis in contention.