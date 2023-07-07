The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has asked the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to stand in readiness for them.

The party says it will be holding his feet firmly to the fire of accountability over some advice he has provided to government.

According to the party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, they have assessed documents suggesting that the Attorney-General approved the payment of fictitious judgment debts, warranting further investigation.

Mr Gyamfi, thus, asked the A-G to start preparing his defence to the matters they will be churning out into the public domain.

“Very soon, we will be holding his feet to the fire of accountability. His conduct as an Attorney-General, particularly in relation to his advice and recommendations on some matters of judgment debt has come to our attention and in the coming days, we will address the media and by extension the good people of this country.

“On these issues, we will be putting before you incontrovertible facts about the conduct of this Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, which are inimical to the interest of the state,” the NDC Spokesperson said this yesterday, Thursday, July 6, after the court proceedings.

The party is already on a war path with the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice over some of his recent prosecutions which involve some of their MPs.

Their leader in Parliament, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, is currently facing a criminal case related to an alleged financial loss of €2.37 million to the state.

The case revolves around a deal to purchase 200 ambulances between 2014 and 2016.

The recently sworn-in Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson, is also being tried for forgery and perjury after he was charged by the Attorney-General’s Office.

He is also accused of deceiving a public officer and knowingly making a false declaration when he filed nominations to contest in the 2020 election when he had not renounced his Canadian citizenship.

However, he has filed a motion on notice at the High Court for a stay of proceedings, pending an appeal.

But the party in a statement released on Thursday, July 6, accused Mr Dame of displaying bias in the prosecution of significant cases in the country.

The party, believing that its members are facing persecution by the ruling New Patriotic Party, called on Mr Dame to exhibit the same level of dedication in prosecuting individuals such as the former CEO of Menzgold, NAM1, and the suspects involved in the JB Danquah murder case, among others.