Members of the Food Suppliers Association have demonstrated they are in no time backing down on their picketing at the National Food Buffer Stock Company.

They have fulfilled their threat to bring utensils to cook at the premises where they claim to feel safe than their homes.

The National President, speaking on Adom FM’s Burning Issues, said although they sleep under no roof and are bitten by mosquitoes, no one chases them, unlike their homes where creditors are always on their necks.

On Thursday, some members decided to bring foodstuff while others brought mortar and other kitchen items to facilitate the cooking of their boiled yam and tomato stew.

In a video shared on Twitter by Accra-based Metro TV, the protesters who appeared unbothered went about their cooking comfortably and engaged in hearty conversations.

A middle-aged woman was captured peeling yam while others had also commenced processes to prepare the stew.

Members of the Food Suppliers Association picketing at the Buffer Stock Company have refused to leave and started to cook at the premises #MetroNews pic.twitter.com/fiwGMIiI54 — Metro TV Ghana (@metrotvgh) July 6, 2023

It is not clear how many more days the suppliers will stay at the premises as they have spent already three nights at the premises.

Meanwhile, the National Buffer Stock Company has said it acknowledges the indebtedness, adding an emergency board meeting will be held with relevant stakeholders over the development.

