Former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Alan Kyerematen graced the expensive wedding ceremony of business magnate Alhaji Asuma Banda’s son.



The event, captured in footage shared on social media, comprised two parts: a Church wedding and a lavish reception, both of which witnessed the presence of the two politicians.

The groom, Jamel Banda, tied the knot with Tracy Amoakowaa, who holds the position of Head of Treasury at Ghana International Bank Public Limited Company.

For the solemn Church ceremony, Tracy looked stunning in an elegant all-white gown with a long bridal train, radiating pure grace and beauty.

Mr Kyerematen, accompanied by his wife, complemented the occasion in a dapper black suit. Mrs Kyerematen stood out in a vibrant dress that perfectly matched her stylish hat, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

For Mr Mahama, he made a grand entrance at the wedding, dressed in a traditional all-white kaftan.

His presence added a sense of importance to the gathering, and according to reports, his brother Ibrahim was also among the esteemed attendees.

The union of Jamel Banda and Tracy Amoakowaa showcased the coming together of families, businesses, and politics in a celebration that exuded opulence and elegance.

Check out the videos below:

