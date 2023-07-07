Kumawood actor Oboy Siki has made a shocking revelation, stating that he has abstained from consuming his wife’s meals for the pas15 years in order to avoid a premature death.

He believes that as men accumulate wealth, their wives become potential threats who may conspire to cause their untimely demise, with the intention of inheriting their property for the benefit of their children.

In an interview with Kofi TV, Oboy Siki candidly expressed his belief that men who meet an untimely end with substantial wealth are not victims of natural causes, but rather, they fall prey to their wives’ concealed malevolent intentions.

He admitted, “I haven’t eaten my wife’s food for the past 15 years. I know people might be angered by my statement, but the truth is, if she captures you, she will kill you. When a man prospers, his wife desires to eliminate him. I’m telling you the truth. As you flourish, your wife slowly poisons you; that’s how they are. So, I refrain from consuming my wife’s food.”

Furthermore, Oboy Siki emphasised his preference for a natural death rather than taking the risk of consuming his wife’s meals and potentially falling victim to her ulterior motives.

He continued, “I would rather die a natural death than wait for her to come and kill me… Haven’t you witnessed such cases before? I won’t go into details; you should consult elders who have experienced these situations in their marriages.”

The actor went on to assert that this phenomenon of wives gradually causing harm to their husbands once they amass wealth is a prevalent occurrence in marriages.

He urged individuals to seek confirmation from elders who have firsthand experience with such circumstances.

“The deaths of these men are not always natural; there are hidden evil intentions behind them. Women were created as helpers, and therefore, they are only around to assist and enjoy your wealth. Consequently, when the opportunity arises, they will attempt to seize your assets for the sake of their children.”

