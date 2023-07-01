Former Black Stars player and captain, Asamoah Gyan, has melted hearts with an adorable video playing draught locally known as ‘Dami’ with his father, Baffour Gyan Mensah.

The video was to mark Senior Gyan’s birthday as he turned a year older on Friday, June 30, 2023.

The ex-footballer took to his Instagram page to share the all-loved-up family goals video with his fans and followers.

Prior to the fierce game, portions of the video captured his arrival at his father’s compound in the evening.

The banter between them as they played the game brought laughter in the house as Asamoah Gyan challenged and proved to his dad he was good at other games aside from football.

Posting the video, he wrote; My old boy be stubborn rough. Having fun on his birthday. Happy birthday dad. (Asase jay) ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏿🙏🏿.

The scenes and sounds from the exciting moment have triggered massive reactions from fans, as well as, prayers and goodwill messages for Senior Gyan.

watch video below: